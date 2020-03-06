Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Katy Perry Reacts to Italian Neighborhood Singing 'Roar,' Though the Video is Sadly Fake

Katy Perry Reacts to Italian Neighborhood Singing 'Roar,' Though the Video is Sadly Fake

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Katy Perry is speaking out after watching a video of a neighborhood in Italy coming together and singing her song “Roar” while in lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Sadly though, the video is fake. People in the neighborhood are all self-quarantined right now and they went out on their balconies and sang their hearts out. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns [Video]

Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns

Katy Perry cut her trip to Australia short this week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Trending: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison, Cardi B panicking about coronavirus, and pregnant Katy Perry wasn't [Video]

Trending: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison, Cardi B panicking about coronavirus, and pregnant Katy Perry wasn't

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry treats MCG to Roar and Firework for Women's WT20

It was raining 'fireworks' as singer Katy Perry rocked the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with her powerful performance ahead of the final of the ICC Women's T20...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOXNews.comBollywood Life

Katy Perry Thanks Fans for Their "Overwhelmingly Lovely" Support After Pregnancy Reveal

Katy Perry has been receiving a lot of love in the past 24 hours. As fans will know, the superstar singer revealed that she's pregnant in her new music video. At...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

sissywynn

Sandra Irwin RT @JustJared: Katy Perry reacted to a video that seemingly showed a quarantined Italian neighborhood singing "Roar" together, though the v… 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Katy Perry reacted to a video that seemingly showed a quarantined Italian neighborhood singing "Roar" together, tho… https://t.co/A3bfaZGeOg 2 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Katy Perry Reacts to Italian Neighborhood Singing ‘Roar,’ Though the Video is Sadly Fake https://t.co/PVjnttqxzA https://t.co/WL8GixjDhE 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Katy Perry Reacts to Italian Neighborhood Singing ‘Roar,’ Though the Video is Sadly Fake https://t.co/VQQtpgpdsS https://t.co/KYiH7RYOpN 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Katy Perry Reacts to Italian Neighborhood Singing ‘Roar,’ Though the Video is Sadly Fake https://t.co/ngIwRQejHW https://t.co/FmT9dTVNNv 2 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Katy Perry Reacts to Italian Neighborhood Singing ‘Roar’ from Their Balconies https://t.co/7RJaGl10Qa https://t.co/cSBjjPoK1G 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Katy Perry Reacts to Italian Neighborhood Singing ‘Roar’ from Their Balconies https://t.co/2o4SCiGxiJ https://t.co/7fR5ZbVlSI 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Katy Perry Reacts to Italian Neighborhood Singing ‘Roar’ from Their Balconies https://t.co/owjBmmy9hy https://t.co/ZQ4GBNs5Bz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.