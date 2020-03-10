Global  

Josh Gad Reads a Children's Book Live on Twitter to Entertain Kids at Home

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Josh Gad Reads a Children's Book Live on Twitter to Entertain Kids at HomeJosh Gad is doing his part to help kids at home! As many schools are closed and people are self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 39-year-old actor, who voices Olaf in Frozen, took to Twitter on Friday (March 13) to read a book to kids. “Since we’re all stuck at home right now I [...]
