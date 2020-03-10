Josh Gad Reads a Children's Book Live on Twitter to Entertain Kids at Home
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Josh Gad is doing his part to help kids at home! As many schools are closed and people are self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 39-year-old actor, who voices Olaf in Frozen, took to Twitter on Friday (March 13) to read a book to kids. “Since we’re all stuck at home right now I [...]
