Coco Austin Shares Photo Breastfeeding Four-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Coco Austin is opening up about her decision to continue breastfeeding. The 40-year-old model and wife of Ice-T took to Instagram on Friday (March 13) to share a photo while breastfeeding daughter Chanel, 4. “At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!” [...]
