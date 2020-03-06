Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Look who's giving Priyanka Chopra company amidst the Coronavirus outbreak!

Look who's giving Priyanka Chopra company amidst the Coronavirus outbreak!

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Since we all have been asked not to step out of our homes due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Priyanka Chopra has found a lovely and adorable company at home! Sharing two pictures all the way from Los Angeles, California, we met her gorgeous German Shepard, Gino Jonas, and it also looks as ferocious. The actress could be seen...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Walt Disney Co. has announced it will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris. The decision is in response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is ripping across..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Cleaning Companies See Surge in Business During Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Cleaning Companies See Surge in Business During Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, cleaning experts say chances are good people already have the tools they need right under their kitchen sink to battle the germs.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook commits to paying ‘contingent’ workers affected by corporate coronavirus response

Last night, in a move that all companies should look to emulate, Microsoft announced that it would continue to pay hourly workers impacted by office closures as...
TechCrunch

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her stay at home in time of coronavirus, courtesy hugs from Nick Jonas' pet Gino

Priyanka Chopra just shared an image of her enjoying her stay in their Los Angeles house, courtesy Nick Jonas' pet Gino The German
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.