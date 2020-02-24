Global  

Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) Surprise Releases Album Featuring Ariana Grande & SZA - Listen!

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, is provided a much-needed musical distraction amid the coronavirus crisis! The 36-year-old entertainer provided fans with new music on Sunday (March 15) in the form of a 12-song surprise album, available at DonaldGloverPresents.com. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Glover The album does not appear to [...]
