Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Influential Rock Musician, Dies at 70

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Influential Rock Musician, Dies at 70

Billboard.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, a gender-fluid British rock musician and visual artist known for the groups Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, died of leukemia on March 14 at age 70.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Musician, Artist and Provocateur, Dies at 70

Genesis achieved cult notoriety leading the British rock bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, and later pushed the limits of gender in a surgical project to...
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GrandForksNorth

GrandForksNorthDakot * Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Provocateur And Industrial Co-Creator, Dead At 70  NPR * Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Infl… https://t.co/Nn7zNUjVQn 20 minutes ago

colorado_denver

Denver Colorado * Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Provocateur And Industrial Co-Creator, Dead At 70  NPR * Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Infl… https://t.co/Ab9PfKBaNA 21 minutes ago

GoogeliArt

(っ◔◡◔)っ ♥*•.¸♡ Is it Just me? ♡¸.•* ♥ Genesis Breyer P-Orridge Dies: Influential Musician, Writer And Artist Who Pushed Gender Boundari... https://t.co/EEJsbHTjpv via @Yahoo 40 minutes ago

yasminmitri

Yasmin Mitri Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Provocateur And Industrial Co-Creator, Dead At 70 - NPR: * Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Prov… https://t.co/bZjHbMUelE 58 minutes ago

SlimJim2123

SlimJim RT @billboard: RIP, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge https://t.co/bkNNiWQiDK 1 hour ago

VGCONTLRHD_YT

Israel [VG-🎮HD_YT] (2019Return:10/5/2019)(BackUp) RT @VGCONTLRHD_YT: Rock musician Genesis Breyer P-Orridge dies at 70 https://t.co/9IICpzai5Z Atleast its not happening to my fav music #hi… 1 hour ago

VGCONTLRHD_YT

Israel [VG-🎮HD_YT] (2019Return:10/5/2019)(BackUp) Rock musician Genesis Breyer P-Orridge dies at 70 https://t.co/9IICpzai5Z Atleast its not happening to my fav musi… https://t.co/9fQjFRhn0m 1 hour ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Influential Rock Musician, Dies at 70 https://t.co/76yO87J68g https://t.co/xlS1Ubbcq7 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.