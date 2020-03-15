Global  

Devin Nunes Tells Fox Viewers ‘Go to Your Local Pub’ After Fauci Says Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Reduce Interaction at Bars

Mediaite Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Congressman *Devin Nunes* offered some suggestions to Fox News viewers about going out to restaurants and pubs this morning with comments very much at odds with what Dr. *Anthony Fauci* has been publicly advising today.
LindseyGreenb

Lindsey Greenberg RT @DeanObeidallah: I get sense that these guys aren't pretending when they deny science- they are truly morons: Devin Nunes Tells Fox View… 3 seconds ago

jigsawtman

William James Devin Nunes Tells Fox Viewers It’s a ‘Great Time’ to ‘Go to Your Local Pub’ After Fauci Says Do ‘Whatever It Takes’… https://t.co/TIBmh9jzLe 2 minutes ago

SeanFla87836106

Sean RT @SeanFla87836106: But, but, but, I thought the Republican Party was about personal responsibility. https://t.co/B0jeRIYyVP 4 minutes ago

tmbrown327

Tim Brown Devin Nunes Tells Fox Viewers It’s a ‘Great Time’ to ‘Go to Your Local Pub’ After Fauci Says Do ‘Whatever It Takes’… https://t.co/K4jXV1vSPh 7 minutes ago

SeanFla87836106

Sean But, but, but, I thought the Republican Party was about personal responsibility. https://t.co/B0jeRIYyVP 12 minutes ago

Fw1737

fran RT @politvidchannel: Devin Nunes Tells Fox Viewers to ‘Go to Your Local Pub’ https://t.co/fZp7YIPad9 21 minutes ago

agent1220

Agent1220 Devin Nunes Tells Fox Viewers It's a 'Great Time' to 'Go to Your Local Pub' After Fauci Says Do 'Whatever It Takes'… https://t.co/J6GVRHl1Es 23 minutes ago

ronshafer1

Ron Shafer America’s top health expert tells people to avoid restaurants as America’s dumbest congressman says go ahead. Devi… https://t.co/hAlZlizlKF 28 minutes ago

