Daniel Radcliffe says Harry Potter turned him into an alcoholic

Independent Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Actor says 'panic' over life after the franchise drove him to drink
News video: Daniel Radcliffe jokes he 'looks ill all the time' after coronavirus hoax

Daniel Radcliffe jokes he 'looks ill all the time' after coronavirus hoax 00:39

 Daniel Radcliffe has poked fun at a false story claiming he had contracted coronavirus.

Daniel Radcliffe reveals truth behind his ‘Coronavirus scare’ [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe reveals truth behind his ‘Coronavirus scare’

Daniel Radcliffe reveals truth behind his ‘Coronavirus scare’

"Ease of arse smuggling" - Daniel Radcliffe on new prison break drama [Video]

"Ease of arse smuggling" - Daniel Radcliffe on new prison break drama

The &quot;Harry Potter&quot; star plays former real-life political prisoner Tim Jenkin in anti-apartheid film &quot;Escape from Pretoria&quot;. Jenkin joined Radcliffe on set and..

Daniel Radcliffe Says 'Harry Potter' Turned Him into an Alcoholic

Daniel Radcliffe is opening up about dealing with fame at a young age. During a new interview on BBC Radio 4′s Desert Island Discs feature, the 30-year-old...
Just Jared

Trending Entertainment News Today: Harry Potter infected with coronavirus, Angrezi Medium leaked

From Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter infected with coronavirus and Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali being a remake of Thala Ajith's Veeram to Kajol opening...
Bollywood Life

