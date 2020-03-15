Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 7th Heaven Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

7th Heaven Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

E! Online Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
7th Heaven alum Lorenzo Brino was killed in a car accident in Southern California last week, police said on Sunday. He was 21. Lorenzo lost control of his 2016 Toyota Camry and hit a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'7th Heaven' Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

Lorenzo Brino, who starred in "7th Heaven," has died ... TMZ has learned. The 21-year-old actor was killed when he lost control of his Toyota Camry and it struck...
TMZ.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

pasadenamama

pasadenamama 7th Heaven Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21 https://t.co/MbCYXvtqBO via @enews 10 seconds ago

valleygirljulie

Julie Rogers RT @enews: Lorenzo Brino, one of the quadruplets who played twins Sam and David on #7thHeaven, has passed away after a tragic car accident… 53 seconds ago

miko_shane

🇨🇴 Miko Shane [email protected] My Status Ain't Bout U RT @enews: 7th Heaven Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21 https://t.co/qULLXNnDvb 5 minutes ago

debbiestwinn

❤️ D E B B I E S T W I N N ❤️ RT @TODAYshow: Lorenzo Brino, '7th Heaven' star, dies at 21 https://t.co/nWeZIvEKPr 8 minutes ago

bugdot1

scorpio rising RT @enews: #7thHeaven star, Lorenzo Brino has passed away at the age of 21. 💔https://t.co/X5PEFDxhMB https://t.co/EnyMdPdwV5 8 minutes ago

SamonteBanks

Samonte Banks RT @THR: The young actor was killed after he lost control of his Toyota Camry and struck a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the S… 8 minutes ago

Franco46604678

Franco RT @enews: #7thHeaven star Lorenzo Brino was killed in a car accident last week at the age of 21.💔 https://t.co/s0aMNO1ySd https://t.co/Q5b… 13 minutes ago

WhatsOnWRAL

WhatsOnWRAL RT @HodaAndJenna: Lorenzo Brino, '7th Heaven' star, dies at 21 https://t.co/iUXVojdGRL 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.