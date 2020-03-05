Shania Twain Looks Back at Her Most Iconic Outfits - Watch! (Video)

Shania Twain is looking back. The 54-year-old singer revisited some of her most iconic looks in a segment for Vogue on Friday (March 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shania Twain In the video, Shania looked back at some of her most memorable performances, awards show red carpets and music video looks. She [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Shania Twain isn't fighting ageing



Shania Twain has stopped trying to "battle" against ageing, as she says it was "taking up too much space" in her life. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:07 Published 5 days ago TV & Digital Ad Teams Must Come Together: Hulu’s Davidov



SAN JUAN, PR -- Despite the apparent coming-together of television and digital video advertising, ad buyers are still too often divided in two two teams, according to one publisher hoping for change... Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:17 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Shania Twain Gets Candid About Losing Her Voice From Lyme Disease - Watch! (Video) Shania Twain is getting candid about her voice. The 54-year-old “That Don’t Impress Me Much” superstar sat down for an interview on Sunday’s Today on...

Just Jared 1 week ago



Shania Twain Says Brad Pitt Reall Does Impress Her Despite That Famous Lyric! Shania Twain is setting the record straight on her feelings about Brad Pitt! Back in her famous 1997 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” the 54-year-old...

Just Jared 20 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this