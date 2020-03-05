Shania Twain Looks Back at Her Most Iconic Outfits - Watch! (Video)

Global  

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Shania Twain is looking back. The 54-year-old singer revisited some of her most iconic looks in a segment for Vogue on Friday (March 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shania Twain In the video, Shania looked back at some of her most memorable performances, awards show red carpets and music video looks. She [...]
 The Canadian country singer remembers her iconic performance looks. Directed by Rom Bokobza Edited: Marcus Niehaus Sound: Kara Johnson Set Designer: Robert Ziemer Vogue Visual Director: Sam Adler Filmed at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

