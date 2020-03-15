Devin Nunes Blasted for ‘Spreading Dangerous Misinformation’ About How Public Should Respond to Coronavirus: ‘Don’t Do This’ Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Congressman *Devin Nunes* today said it's a good time for people to go out to restaurants and bars, literally hours after Dr. *Anthony Fauci* was advising the exact opposite. Congressman *Devin Nunes* today said it's a good time for people to go out to restaurants and bars, literally hours after Dr. *Anthony Fauci* was advising the exact opposite. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page Devin Nunes Blasted for ‘Spreading Dangerous Misinformation’ About How Public Should Respond to Coronavirus: �:… https://t.co/ajX0J5225n 34 minutes ago RMS 173🇵🇷🇺🇸 Devin Nunes Blasted for 'Spreading Dangerous Misinformation' About How Public Should Respond to Coron... #Topbuzz https://t.co/woRusoTALQ 1 hour ago #TrumpRussiaGuide🍎 Devin Nunes Blasted for ‘Spreading Dangerous Misinformation’ About How Public Should Respond to Coronavirus: ‘Don’t… https://t.co/gXTBvVnJvm 1 hour ago Mark Hultmark 🌈 Devin Nunes Blasted for 'Spreading Dangerous Misinformation' About How Public Should Respond to Coron... #Topbuzz https://t.co/DRoZYVd4kS 1 hour ago denise krochta RT @Mediaite: Devin Nunes Blasted for ‘Spreading Dangerous Misinformation’ About How Public Should Respond to Coronavirus: ‘Don’t Do This’… 1 hour ago Margie Devin Nunes Blasted for ‘Spreading Dangerous Misinformation’ About How Public Should Respond to Coronavirus: ‘Don’t… https://t.co/Vi7t06uslS 2 hours ago RedSavage Devin Nunes Blasted for 'Spreading Dangerous Misinformation' About How Public Should Respond to Coronavi... #Topbuzz https://t.co/5K7Q3uO72I 2 hours ago 💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Congressman #Devin #Nunes today said it’s a good time for people to go out to restaurants and bars, literally hours… https://t.co/tgIZwN1LUm 2 hours ago