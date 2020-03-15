Global  

Devin Nunes Blasted for ‘Spreading Dangerous Misinformation’ About How Public Should Respond to Coronavirus: ‘Don’t Do This’

Mediaite Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Devin Nunes Blasted for ‘Spreading Dangerous Misinformation’ About How Public Should Respond to Coronavirus: ‘Don’t Do This’Congressman *Devin Nunes* today said it's a good time for people to go out to restaurants and bars, literally hours after Dr. *Anthony Fauci* was advising the exact opposite.
