Tyler Cole Shaves Willow Smith's Head During Performance Art Exhibit
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Willow Smith now has a shaved head! The 19-year-old musician joined her boyfriend Tyler Cole in a box for 24 hours on Thursday (March 12) and Friday (March 13) for a performance art piece. The couple make up the band The Anxiety, who recently dropped their first album of the same name, and their performance [...]
