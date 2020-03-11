Global  

Tyler Cole Shaves Willow Smith's Head During Performance Art Exhibit

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Willow Smith now has a shaved head! The 19-year-old musician joined her boyfriend Tyler Cole in a box for 24 hours on Thursday (March 12) and Friday (March 13) for a performance art piece. The couple make up the band The Anxiety, who recently dropped their first album of the same name, and their performance [...]
News video: Willow Smith's Box

Willow Smith's Box 00:53

 Smith has teamed up with Tyler Cole for a 24-hour performance art piece focused on anxiety.

