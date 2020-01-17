Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Donald Glover Drops Surprise Album + Childish Gambino Fans Are 100 Percent Here For It

Donald Glover Drops Surprise Album + Childish Gambino Fans Are 100 Percent Here For It

SOHH Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Donald Glover Drops Surprise Album + Childish Gambino Fans Are 100 Percent Here For ItHollywood superstar Donald Glover is giving fans something to smile about. The hip-hop entertainer has come through this weekend with a surprise, new album release. Big Facts Heading into Sunday, Childish Gambino dropped his new untitled release of fresh tracks. Instead of going the traditional multiple streaming platform route, Glover’s project is available through his […]

The post Donald Glover Drops Surprise Album + Childish Gambino Fans Are 100 Percent Here For It appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eminem Drops Another Surprise Album 'Music To Be Murdered By' [Video]

Eminem Drops Another Surprise Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Eminem has done it again. Roughly 17 months after shocking his fans with the unexpected Kamikaze album, the Detroit rap titan is back with another surprise album — Music To Be Murdered..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:45Published
Fans Offended by Eminem's Ariana Grande Lyric About Manchester Arena Bombing [Video]

Fans Offended by Eminem's Ariana Grande Lyric About Manchester Arena Bombing

Fans Offended by Eminem's Ariana Grande Lyric About Manchester Arena Bombing Eminem's new album, 'Music To Be Murdered By,' is already sparking controversy. The track, "Unaccommodating,"..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) Surprise Releases Album Featuring Ariana Grande & SZA - Listen!

Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, is provided a much-needed musical distraction amid the coronavirus crisis! The 36-year-old entertainer provided...
Just Jared

Childish Gambino Surprise Drops ‘Donald Glover Presents’ in the Middle of Night

Childish Gambino shocked his fans in the earliest hours of Sunday morning (March 15) when he released a batch of new music in the middle of the night.
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bobby__Bill

Woody RT @EW: Donald Glover drops surprise album featuring Ariana Grande, SZA, and more https://t.co/ChikXBkU32 11 seconds ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Listen: Donald Glover Drops New Surprise Album https://t.co/yETYPjEHgy 22 seconds ago

ZinogreB

Zin RT @HipHopDX: THANK YOU GAMBINO 🙌 Donald Glover drops surprise project f. 21 Savage, SZA & Ariana Grande https://t.co/BC4kO1g16s https://… 59 seconds ago

thephreak1

the phreak RT @DMTHEWORLD_: Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino drops off surprise album on his website titled “DONALD GLOVER PRESENTS” The project con… 1 minute ago

MewGavigan

Mew Donald Glover drops surprise album featuring Ariana Grande, SZA, and more https://t.co/VmqN7u16zo … https://t.co/0cymjrnrFG 2 minutes ago

EvolveAndRiseUp

Lauren RT @THR: Donald Glover (also known as Childish Gambino) shocked his fans in the earliest hours of Sunday morning when he released a batch o… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.