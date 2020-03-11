Global  

Vin Diesel Talks About Going Back To Filming 'Fast & Furious 7' After Paul Walker's Death

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Vin Diesel has opened up about returning to filming on Fast & Furious 7 just after Paul Walker had died. In his recent interview with NME, the 52-year-old actor revealed that he was very reluctant to go back to the set after the events that happened. “I felt like the studio was asking me to [...]
