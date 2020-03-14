Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ACM Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

ACM Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Just Jared Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards is being postponed. The show, which was set to air live on CBS on Sunday, April 5 from Las Vegas, is being postponed and will be rescheduled for a still-to-be determined date sometime in September, producers confirmed on Sunday (March 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

SHYNE Awards [Video]

SHYNE Awards

SHYNE Awards

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 06:57Published
Community members judge Golden Apple Awards [Video]

Community members judge Golden Apple Awards

They were hard at work on Saturday reading the applications and looking for the teachers who go above and beyond what they are required to do.

Credit: WTHIPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

ACM Awards 2020 Pushed Back to September Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite their initial insistence the show would go on as planned, organizers are pulling the plug on the April ceremony after President Donald Trump declared the...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •NewsdaySeattle TimesJust JaredCBC.ca

Tanzania: AY Speaks - 20 Years on the Hip Hop Scene

[East African] It's been 20 years since the release of Ni Raha Tu, by Tanzanian rapper Ambwene Yessayah, aka AY, then just 17 years old. Today, he is a respected...
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Floreci13442683

Florecita RT @NYDailyNews: The Academy of Country Music Awards have been postponed until September. https://t.co/LyBdyM7uD9 26 minutes ago

arishmaryshow

Ari Shmary R. Kolman These films, shows and awards events are getting postponed because of the coronavirus https://t.co/YwJc1BTdms via @usatoday 33 minutes ago

lunasangrienta1

Luna.🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸Que viva España!!. RT @billboard: The 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled to the fall in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/ldUx989gDz 44 minutes ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch 🖖 Razzie Awards Producers Debate Canceling Ceremony Due To #Coronavirus The Razzie Awards, which recognize the worst… https://t.co/Jnc9TXpk0I 49 minutes ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano ACM Awards Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/vum2QU8FBj 59 minutes ago

BMXCorporation

BMX Entertainment C The ACM Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic 1 hour ago

Country_Honey89

Cherie Avril Noelle RT @thebootdotcom: BREAKING: The 2020 #ACMAwards are being postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/bTDPIJbLPV 1 hour ago

levaly2

Lynne Evans RT @beardfoundation: In light of the health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are postponing the annual James Beard… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.