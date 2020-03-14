ACM Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards is being postponed. The show, which was set to air live on CBS on Sunday, April 5 from Las Vegas, is being postponed and will be rescheduled for a still-to-be determined date sometime in September, producers confirmed on Sunday (March 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...] 👓 View full article

