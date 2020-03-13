Global  

Celebs Take To TikTok While Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
People are practicing “Social Distancing” to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. While many people are staying home and figuring out what to do, a lot are taking to social media to share how they’re passing the time. We’ve been seeing a lot of celebs trying to remain positive while being self quarantined and some [...]
