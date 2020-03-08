Global  

ABC’s Karl Rips Trump, Kudlow For Spreading Misinformation on Coronavirus: This is ‘A Matter of Life and Death’

Mediaite Sunday, 15 March 2020
ABC News Chief White House correspondent *Jon Karl* ripped into President *Donald Trump* and his administration for the misinformation they have put forward while the coronavirus remains "a matter of life and death" to Americans.
News video: Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency 00:32

 The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected. Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters. This move is to provide more money to fight a pandemic that has killed 41 people in the United States. The declaration of a...

