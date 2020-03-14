Global  

BREAKING: New York City Schools to Close

Mediaite Sunday, 15 March 2020
BREAKING: New York City's Schools to Close
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC School Still Open, For Now

Coronavirus Update: NYC School Still Open, For Now 02:32

 Mayor Bill de Blasio is still uncertain when or if New York City schools should be closed amid the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

All Connecticut Public Schools Closed Starting Tuesday [Video]

All Connecticut Public Schools Closed Starting Tuesday

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the closures will last until at least March 31. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Soon To Deal With Closed Schools, Working Parents [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Soon To Deal With Closed Schools, Working Parents

There are now 90 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County where public and private schools will soon close amid the COVID-19 responses. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Alert: Governor: New York City to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public school system

NEW YORK (AP) — Governor: New York City to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public school system.
New York City closes public schools amid coronavirus outbreak, affecting over 1.1 million students

New York City officials on Sunday said its public school system will close for over a month in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, a decision...
GriecoVincent

vincent grieco RT @NYScanner: BREAKING: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces New York City public schools will be closed as of Monday. "We will make a first… 12 seconds ago

WhyUMadThough

Jel RT @ABC: BREAKING: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces New York City public schools will be closed as of Monday. "We will make a first atte… 24 seconds ago

alexgagne27

A.G 😎 RT @PMBreakingNews: Breaking: New York City Mayor announces that the city has 329 cases and 5 deaths from coronavirus. He also announced th… 51 seconds ago

rjonesjcm

RM RT @AP: BREAKING: Governor: New York City to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public school system. Fo… 1 minute ago

SammyAce17

SammyAce17 RT @CBSNewYork: #BREAKING: NYC schools will close this week, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. New York City has to come up with a p… 1 minute ago

La_scripty

Danielle Snowdon RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: New York City closing all public schools due to coronavirus. 1 minute ago

GermanEnriq

German Enrique RT @nytimes: Breaking News: All public schools in New York City, Long Island and Westchester will shut down, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, after… 2 minutes ago

TeamPapuForever

TJ RT @DisrnNews: Breaking: New York City closes all schools until at least April 20 https://t.co/z2QnhLcY0j 5 minutes ago

