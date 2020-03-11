Ariana Grande asks fans to take coronavirus pandemic more seriously

Ariana Grande is begging fans to take precautions, encouraging social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The “Thank U Next” singer spoke out...

Ariana Grande Urges Fans To Stay Inside & Take Coronavirus Seriously Ariana Grande is making a plea to her young fans. The 26-year-old pop star urged fans to take the Coronavirus precautions seriously, and to practice social...

Just Jared Jr 3 hours ago



