Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp Amid Amber Heard Legal Battle

Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp Amid Amber Heard Legal Battle

AceShowbiz Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Calling the actor 'one of the most generous people I know,' the Spanish beauty says, 'I've always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humor.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Winona Ryder can't believe her ex-fiance Johnny Depp is abusive [Video]

Winona Ryder can't believe her ex-fiance Johnny Depp is abusive

Johnny Depp has received a big boost in his legal spat with ex-wife Amber Heard from his former fiancee, Winona Ryder.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published
Johnny Depp fans petition for end to Amber Heard's L'Oreal contract [Video]

Johnny Depp fans petition for end to Amber Heard's L'Oreal contract

Thousands of Johnny Depp fans have signed a petition urging L'Oreal beauty bosses to cancel Amber Heard's contract over allegations suggesting she abused her ex-husband.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Penelope Cruz defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal drama

Penelope Cruz is standing up for her friend.
FOXNews.com

Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp, Writes Declaration for His Case Against Amber Heard

Penelope Cruz is speaking out on behalf of her longtime friend Johnny Depp and defending him against allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard. The...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp Amid Amber Heard Legal Battle https://t.co/0YUg4DF7z3 https://t.co/CYu9AigevW 4 minutes ago

Yll6xohHnI9qSbl

🐶hide🦇🌼🌺 RT @MyGrindelwald: “During six months of my pregnancy, I spent every single day with him while we shot ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. I will n… 20 minutes ago

KikiOKeyser

Kiki The Good Witch #missionspooky RT @JustJared: Penelope Cruz has submitted a declaration in support of Johnny Depp for his defamation case against Amber Heard - read what… 24 minutes ago

govier_megan

Megan🥥 RT @PerezHilton: Retweet this if you think Amber Heard is a liar! https://t.co/DY8OWW5Osy 43 minutes ago

warlock012

warlock012 Penelope Cruz defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal drama https://t.co/57H0W8lfQ7 https://t.co/LH8VOLX2jz 45 minutes ago

MyGrindelwald

Support Johnny Depp “During six months of my pregnancy, I spent every single day with him while we shot ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. I w… https://t.co/6sg0amPZJX 53 minutes ago

rickycctinsley

kaitlyn macleod RT @PopCrave: Penelope Cruz defends Johnny Depp in declaration for his case against Amber Heard. https://t.co/0LEdOMqyHW 54 minutes ago

jccksparrow

🍉🦇🧛🏼‍♂️- #justiceforjohnnydepp #IBelieveHim RT @Natalia79894069: "#PenelopeCruz said that she and her husband, #JavierBardem, love #JohnnyDepp 'very much' and that they 'feel lucky to… 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.