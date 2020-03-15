Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Donald Glover Treats Fans to A Surprise New Album

Donald Glover Treats Fans to A Surprise New Album

AceShowbiz Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Simply titled '*Donald Glover* Presents', the 12-song project from the 'This Is America' hitmaker comes out on a specially-dedicated website in the early hours of March 15.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Glover releases livestream of surprise new album featuring Ariana Grande and SZA

Enigmatic musician is yet to comment on the unannounced release
Independent

Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) Surprise Releases Album Featuring Ariana Grande & SZA - Listen!

Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, is provided a much-needed musical distraction amid the coronavirus crisis! The 36-year-old entertainer provided...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Free_RT_

Free RT Music News Donald Glover Treats Fans to A Surprise New Album https://t.co/hwCNlToNmc https://t.co/xAenUNgioc https://t.co/JxTAzqPptd 1 hour ago

Hareyke

⚡⚡Littest ⚡⚡⚡ RT @aceshowbiz: Donald Glover Treats Fans to A Surprise New Album https://t.co/ukaMLkn9yh https://t.co/01pYWHrYnj 2 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Donald Glover Treats Fans to A Surprise New Album https://t.co/ukaMLkn9yh https://t.co/01pYWHrYnj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.