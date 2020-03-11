Global  

Movie Theaters in New York City & Los Angeles Ordered to Close Because of Coronavirus

Just Jared Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
All movie theaters in New York City and Los Angeles have been forced to closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have ordered on Sunday (March 15) that all movie theaters in their cities to close amid the global crisis. Mayor de Blasio‘s [...]
News video: Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations 00:42

 As the coronavirus grips the United States, concerns over the rapidly spreading virus are prompting cancellations and closings. From sporting events to festivals and museums, Americans are shuttering businesses. According to Reuters, schools across the country are closed for weeks in an attempt to...

