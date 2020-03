Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )





Bieber shared a video of a man... In the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases globally, singer Justin Bieber on Monday urged people to take up social distancing seriously to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to raise awareness about the necessity of isolating oneself.Bieber shared a video of a man 👓 View full article