Australia’s Bluesfest 2020 is Canceled Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Billboard.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Byron Bay Bluesfest is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: U.S. and European cities shut down due to virus

U.S. and European cities shut down due to virus 01:59

 Cities across the United States and Europe and now being shut down in response to the global coronavirus outbreak. Gloria Tso reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kerry Washington says 'self-care is important' amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Kerry Washington says 'self-care is important' amid coronavirus outbreak

Kerry Washington says 'self-care is important' amid coronavirus outbreak The actress is concerned about the global health crisis, but Kerry also insists she is trying to remain as calm as possible..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns [Video]

Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns

Katy Perry cut her trip to Australia short this week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Cover Video

Recent related news from verified sources

Travel industry under siege, crowd ban in Australia: How countries are coping with coronavirus outbreak


Indian Express Also reported by •Just JaredZee News

Second stimulus: Morrison government considers billions in spending

The Morrison government and RBA are poised to pour billions more into the fight to save Australia's economy amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
The Age

