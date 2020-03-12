James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko tests positive for Coronavirus
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, best known for starring in 2008's James Bond film "Quantum of Solace" and 2013's sci-fi movie "Oblivion", took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis.
Kurylenko, 40, said she had been ill for "almost...
