Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'James Bond' Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

'James Bond' Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Just Jared Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Olga Kurylenko is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. The 40-year-old Ukraine-born actress, who is best known for her role in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, took to Instagram on Sunday (March 15) to reveal she tested positive for the virus. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olga Kurylenko “Locked [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:10

 Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Latest: Suspect Tests Negative After Claiming To Have Tested Positive For Virus, Baltimore Police Say [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: Suspect Tests Negative After Claiming To Have Tested Positive For Virus, Baltimore Police Say

During an arrest in Baltimore on Friday, a suspect claimed to have previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:13Published
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus [Video]

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he tested negative for the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, there were false reports saying the president tested positive. Bolsonaro said on Twitter:..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

James Bond Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress, who starred in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace, confirmed the news to her fans on social...
E! Online Also reported by •DNAHinduIndian ExpressIndependentTMZ.comAceShowbizBelfast TelegraphSeattle TimesMediaiteAl JazeeraHNGN

Videos: SNL Wrings Humor Out Of Coronavirus With James Bond, Elizabeth Warren & Debbie Downer

Videos: SNL Wrings Humor Out Of Coronavirus With James Bond, Elizabeth Warren & Debbie DownerWhat do James Bond, coronavirus, Elizabeth Warren, Debbie Downer, and Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started A Conversation With At A Party have in common? They were...
Gothamist


Tweets about this

MsToya1913

Ms. Toya 👠 RT @WGNNews: James Bond actress, Olga Kurylenko, says she has coronavirus https://t.co/fVW6mKVGpl 3 seconds ago

WGNNews

WGN TV News James Bond actress, Olga Kurylenko, says she has coronavirus https://t.co/fVW6mKVGpl 40 seconds ago

GwinnettDaily

Gwinnett Daily Post Olga Kurylenko, James Bond actress, says she has coronavirus https://t.co/vxDDT2Qzkp https://t.co/sBcMMR0ftK 1 minute ago

24Faster

24Faster.com #CoronaVirusUpdates - James Bond “Quantum of Solace” movie actress Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for the novel… https://t.co/yDYiXpuKp1 17 minutes ago

thehawk

The Hawk 'James Bond' actress Olga Kurylenko tests COVID-19 positive https://t.co/90eG0dmd7z 21 minutes ago

DailyQudrat

Daily Qudrat James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko tested positive for coronavirus - https://t.co/cprztS2N7n #pakistan #PTI #PMLN... 30 minutes ago

arifintdjl

tadjul arifin RT @NME: Actress urged fans to "take this seriously" https://t.co/jUKkrGEKA4 32 minutes ago

TellDM

Danish M | Practice Social Distancing RT @IBTimesIND_Ent: James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusPandemic Read: h… 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.