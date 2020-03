Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Last evening, Amitabh Bachchan canceled his Sunday meeting with fans due to the COVID-19 scare. Though Big B shared the news on social media, fans still thronged Jalsa and waited patiently for a glimpse of the legend. Meanwhile, Bachchan has been roped in for a public information film by UNICEF and the Indian health ministry to... 👓 View full article