James Bond actress tests positive for coronavirus

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Olga Kurylenko, a Ukrainian-born model who played alongside Daniel Craig in “Quantum of Solace,” announced on Instagram Sunday that she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:02

 Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus The actress took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday. Olga Kurylenko, via Instagram Kurylenko starred as Camille in 2008’s ‘Quantum of Solace’ opposite Daniel Craig’s Bond. Her announcement comes less than two weeks after MGM...

