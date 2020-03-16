Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Playboy Playmate Chasity Samone says she wants to pursue politics: ‘We have bigger issues to tackle’

Playboy Playmate Chasity Samone says she wants to pursue politics: ‘We have bigger issues to tackle’

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Playboy pinup Chasity Samone is eager to take on a new challenge – politics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

warlock012

warlock012 Playboy Playmate Chasity Samone says she wants to pursue politics: ‘We have bigger issues to tackle’… https://t.co/cexltWWHgD 4 hours ago

GBlessUSA

OK Playboy Playmate Chasity Samone says she wants to pursue politics: ‘We have bigger issues to tackle’ https://t.co/xzyfomO9Gr #FoxNews 4 hours ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Playboy Playmate Chasity Samone says she wants to pursue politics: ‘We have bigger issues to tackle’ -… https://t.co/IYC45qQS4L 7 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Playboy Playmate Chasity Samone says she wants to pursue politics: ‘We have bigger issues to tackle’… https://t.co/meP91Rkus0 7 hours ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Playboy Playmate Chasity Samone says she wants to pursue politics: ‘We have bigger issues to tackle’" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/O8mr1oVsRN 7 hours ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Playboy Playmate Chasity Samone says she wants to pursue politics: ‘We have bigger issues to tackle’… https://t.co/fL5p3cyf12 7 hours ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Playboy Playmate Chasity Samone says she wants to pursue politics: ‘We have bigger issues to tackle’, if you know what i mean 8 hours ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Playboy Playmate Chasity Samone says she wants to pursue politics: ‘We have bigger issues to tackle’ | Fox News https://t.co/I5kMp6duKB 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.