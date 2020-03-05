Global  

Why Steven Soderbergh's 'Contagion' is most-searchable film amidst coronavirus outbreak

Zee News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle, 'Contagion' tells the story of a virus called MEV-1 transmitted by fomites.
 Coronavirus Movie - COVID-19 Film aka Contagion (20110 - Movie Trailer HD - Contagion is a 2011 American thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh. Its ensemble cast includes Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet. The plot concerns the spread...

Religious places across the globe observe precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak | Oneindia News [Video]

Religious places across the globe observe precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak | Oneindia News

Religious places are a fine place for a contagion like the Coronavirus to spread as they draw people in large numbers from across the world. As a result many popular religious destinations are under..

Global Film Industry Facing $5 Billion Loss Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Global Film Industry Facing $5 Billion Loss Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Nearly 70,000 movie theatres in China have been closed for weeks as the virus continues to spread.

Contagion becomes the most-watched film

Steven Soderbergh’s Academy Award-winning 2011 film 'Contagion' has suddenly grabbed everyone's attention as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •AceShowbizThe Verge

