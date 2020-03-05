Can you guess what Karan Johar gifted Kartik Aaryan?
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Filmmaker Karan Johar sent a box full of ice cream as a "sweet" surprise for Kartik Aaryan. The actor joked that he would sell a scoop for over a whopping Rs 2,00,000. Kartik on Sunday night took to Instagram, where he shared a video on receiving the box full of ice-cream.
"I liked an ice cream at @karanjohar's place and as a...
