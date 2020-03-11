Andrij Dobriansky 🇺🇦🇺🇸 MGM Temporarily Closing All Las Vegas Hotels and Casinos https://t.co/xpY01RNuax 34 seconds ago Grabien VIDEO - MGM Temporarily Closing All Las Vegas Hotels and Casinos Amid Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/QHwXcZNHD3 11 minutes ago JG Bennet RT @Mediaite: MGM Temporarily Closing All Las Vegas Hotels and Casinos Amid Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/Bg6KVA1v8H 29 minutes ago David Croom - (ツ) MGM Temporarily Closing All Las Vegas Hotels and Casinos Amid Coronavirus Crisis 37 minutes ago 💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 As the coronavirus pandemic forces public closures across the country, #MGM Resorts has announced they will… https://t.co/iL1ZlBbrme 43 minutes ago Mediaite MGM Temporarily Closing All Las Vegas Hotels and Casinos Amid Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/Bg6KVA1v8H 43 minutes ago ☆Nori1111★ RT @nbougalis: When things move, they really move: the State moves to limit the size of public gatherings, all MGM hotels/casinos are closi… 46 minutes ago Diane 💫🌙 Wow Vegas is closing for #coronavirus 🦠 #Stayinghomesaveslives https://t.co/MRlmQ8Ii4e 51 minutes ago