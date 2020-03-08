ari7.com Heidi Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz 'staying apart' amid coronavirus outbreak: 'We don’t want to spread germs'… https://t.co/pH5OIh9gId 13 minutes ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Heidi Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz ‘staying apart’ amid coronavirus outbreak: ‘We don’t want to spread germs’ | Fox Ne… https://t.co/6ZeuZr0qpA 29 minutes ago Citi-Digests "Heidi Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz 'staying apart' amid coronavirus outbreak: 'We don’t want to spread germs'" via FO… https://t.co/CmZPHkqmpN 35 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Heidi Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz ‘staying apart’ amid coronavirus outbreak: ‘We don’t want to spread germs’ 36 minutes ago wstgrl🇨🇦🇺🇸🍿🙏🏻👩🏼 RT @janekopa: Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Have Been Tested for Coronavirus and Are ‘Staying Apart’ https://t.co/hIJUoUC7Bf 40 minutes ago jane kopa Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Have Been Tested for Coronavirus and Are ‘Staying Apart’ https://t.co/hIJUoUC7Bf 41 minutes ago Foreign Cartier How are these celebrities and other people being TESTED. WHEN EVERYONE ELSE IS FIGHTING TO GET TESTED. GOTTA HATE A… https://t.co/keQ0wvrikN 44 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Heidi Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz 'staying apart' amid coronavirus outbreak: 'We don’t want to spread germs'… https://t.co/aeBsshgnDX 45 minutes ago