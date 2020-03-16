Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Keri Hilson Thinks Coronavirus Is Caused By 5G Wireless Network Radiation

Keri Hilson Thinks Coronavirus Is Caused By 5G Wireless Network Radiation

Just Jared Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Singer Keri Hilson‘s theory on why Coronavirus is spreading everywhere, except Africa, is raising eyebrows. “People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlilob

Bonginkosi RT @kekemashile: People are dumb like I really cant understand how they laughing off the Keri Hilson 5g =coronavirus theory. And everyone a… 42 minutes ago

sanjmovies

Sanj Keri Hilson Thinks Coronavirus Is Caused By 5G Wireless Network Radiation https://t.co/iE7CidkafP 1 hour ago

PRdudeAM

AM If you guys ever played or know the game Dead Space, Keri Hilson pretty much thinks thats how the coronavirus started. 2 hours ago

puffiana

The Kimono Lisa RT @JustJared: Singer Keri Hilson has a theory about why Coronavirus is spreading that is causing many to scratch their heads: https://t.co… 2 hours ago

createdbyELLE

rebel elle Keri Hilson justified Rachel Dolezal because she’s done more for the Black community than we do for ourselves. So,… https://t.co/f5bJxhdfwQ 2 hours ago

calljho_

cal Keri Hilson thinks 5G caused coronavirus i’m logging off for the day honestly 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Singer Keri Hilson has a theory about why Coronavirus is spreading that is causing many to scratch their heads: https://t.co/dcvkFOn0Bx 2 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Keri Hilson Thinks Coronavirus Is Caused By 5G Wireless Network Radiation https://t.co/DTovQKknY8 https://t.co/G9eaH3GU06 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.