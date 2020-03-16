Keri Hilson Thinks Coronavirus Is Caused By 5G Wireless Network Radiation Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Singer Keri Hilson‘s theory on why Coronavirus is spreading everywhere, except Africa, is raising eyebrows. “People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories [...] 👓 View full article

0

