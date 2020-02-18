Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo's Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures

Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo's Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures

E! Online Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Fiona the Hippo is coming to a screen near you. On Monday, The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced that the beloved 3-year-old hippo is set to star in its new Home Safari...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

School bus snafu delayed some CPS students for several hours [Video]

School bus snafu delayed some CPS students for several hours

Ayanna Greer says she got a robocall from the school district at 2:30 p.m, saying kids would be home anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes late. But Greer said her 12-year-old son, who attends Douglass..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:32Published
Are houses in the best school districts too expensive? [Video]

Are houses in the best school districts too expensive?

If you want to move into one of Greater Cincinnati's top-performing school districts, expect to pay a lot more for a home. Housing inventory across Greater Cincinnati is at a 20-year low, according to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:12Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GnomeHey

Hey Gnome Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo's Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures https://t.co/vKZAobNJzp 39 minutes ago

hhill44

Haley RT @enews: Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo's Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures https://t.co/lqk5CS4vBF 7 hours ago

enews

E! News Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo's Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures https://t.co/lqk5CS4vBF 15 hours ago

steph___castro

Stephanie T. Castro RT @FSCJLLC: Staying in this afternoon? The Cincinnati Zoo is offering Home Safaris through Facebook Live each weekday at 3 p.m. Today's fe… 16 hours ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo’s Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures… https://t.co/g9o20YoFmQ 16 hours ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo's Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures - https://t.co/HQ1DGJpoQr https://t.co/0bUQWm8dmP 16 hours ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo's Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures https://t.co/BSMxffu37w https://t.co/BPVGmGeRbC 16 hours ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Fiona the Hippo to Star in the Cincinnati Zoo Home Safari Video Series https://t.co/5vD0egPe83 https://t.co/SR0VYef2ao 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.