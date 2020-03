Mitt Romney Calls For Giving Every Adult $1,000 During Coronavirus Pandemic

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) called for "urgent" measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, including an eye-popping proposal: distribute a one-time payment of $1,000 to every American adult. "Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy," Romney […]



