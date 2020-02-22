Webster Alexander Rogers, Jr. Superman accidentally proclaimed himself king of Earth Look … it was taken out of context? Susana Polo | March 16… https://t.co/AkQqV80g7A 16 hours ago

The Comedian😃🃏The Boogeyman from your nightmares Superman accidentally proclaimed himself king of Earth https://t.co/HJtaxo95HS 1 day ago

General Physics Lab Superman wants to form a space UN but accidentally proclaimed himself king of Earth - Polygon - +GENERAL PHYSICS LA… https://t.co/WNqQ4H3NeD 1 day ago

Yaroslav RT @Polygon: Superman accidentally proclaimed himself king of Earth in Superman #21, and it’s a PR nightmare https://t.co/IlxvQy5VrO https:… 1 day ago

RankRaiser Internet Superman wants to form a space UN but accidentally proclaimed himself king of Earth - BingePost… https://t.co/wfwJUyWq8Q 1 day ago

The Gaming Monkeys Superman accidentally proclaimed himself king of Earth https://t.co/sgJzQralD6 1 day ago