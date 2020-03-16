Arnold Schwarzenegger Practices Social-Distancing with Tiny Horse & Donkey During Coronavirus Pandemic - Watch!
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Arnold Schwarzenegger is sending a message to his fans during the coronavirus pandemic! The 72-year-old actor and former Governor of California – with the help of his tiny horse Whiskey and donkey Lulu – took to his social media accounts to tell people to practice social-distancing and stay home during this outbreak. “We don’t go [...]
Ariana Grande is urging fans not to "turn a blind eye" to government and medical officials' social distancing advice during the coronavirus pandemic, insisting ignoring the information is "incredibly dangerous and selfish".