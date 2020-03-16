Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Arnold Schwarzenegger Practices Social-Distancing with Tiny Horse & Donkey During Coronavirus Pandemic - Watch!

Arnold Schwarzenegger Practices Social-Distancing with Tiny Horse & Donkey During Coronavirus Pandemic - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Arnold Schwarzenegger is sending a message to his fans during the coronavirus pandemic! The 72-year-old actor and former Governor of California – with the help of his tiny horse Whiskey and donkey Lulu – took to his social media accounts to tell people to practice social-distancing and stay home during this outbreak. “We don’t go [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ariana Grande shares 'We cannot take the coronavirus pandemic lightly'

Ariana Grande shares 'We cannot take the coronavirus pandemic lightly' 00:46

 Ariana Grande is urging fans not to "turn a blind eye" to government and medical officials' social distancing advice during the coronavirus pandemic, insisting ignoring the information is "incredibly dangerous and selfish".

Recent related videos from verified sources

How can we control the coronavirus pandemic? | Adam Kucharski [Video]

How can we control the coronavirus pandemic? | Adam Kucharski

As the threat of COVID-19 continues, infectious disease expert Adam Kucharski answers five key questions about the novel coronavirus, providing necessary perspective on its transmission, how..

Credit: TED     Duration: 03:37Published
Arnold Schwarzenegger urges fans to 'ignore the morons' amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Arnold Schwarzenegger urges fans to 'ignore the morons' amid coronavirus pandemic

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has urged his Instagram followers to "ignore the morons" and instead follow expert advice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Arnold Schwarzenegger practices "social distancing" with donkey and pony

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video about the importance of practicing social distancing – especially for people over the age of 65. The 72-year-old former...
CBS News

Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. That's it.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, more and more people — especially the elderly, who are considered particularly vulnerable to infection — are...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

e_newsUS

e-news.US Arnold Schwarzenegger practices "social distancing" with donkey and pony - https://t.co/pD8VIRbF42 23 minutes ago

subzero21232

michael parker Arnold Schwarzenegger practices "social distancing" with donkey and pony https://t.co/ed7vru9qW6 via @YouTube 25 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Arnold Schwarzenegger practices “social distancing” with donkey and pony https://t.co/fHxAs1gI6G 29 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Arnold Schwarzenegger is using his tiny horse & donkey to urge fans to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak! https://t.co/aknTOFahKZ 40 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Arnold Schwarzenegger Practices Social-Distancing with Tiny Horse & Donkey During Coronavirus Pandemic – Watch!… https://t.co/f1xWg7OGIN 40 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Arnold Schwarzenegger Practices Social-Distancing with Tiny Horse & Donkey During Coronavirus Pandemic – Watch!… https://t.co/UmpleXvLut 40 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Arnold Schwarzenegger Practices Social-Distancing with Tiny Horse & Donkey During Coronavirus Pandemic – Watch!… https://t.co/Io6ZTO4Ax8 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.