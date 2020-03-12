Global  

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Hit The Beach for Fun Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Monday, 16 March 2020
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are keeping their spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic! The happy couple took some time away from home to take in some fresh outside air by hitting the beach together on Sunday afternoon (March 15) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend John and Chrissy [...]
News video: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna is an accessory queen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna is an accessory queen 00:54

 She got it from her momma. Chrissy Teigen has created quite the "mini-me" in her daughter, Luna. The irresistibly cute girl is already on her own path to modeling fame, judging by her outspoken personality and Chrissy's hilarious Instagram captions.

brokeblair

brokeblair RT @adaaa_ln: @brokeblair @_Piicco You guys are my favorite couple right behind my parents and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and Cece+Schm… 5 minutes ago

adaaa_ln

ada @brokeblair @_Piicco You guys are my favorite couple right behind my parents and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and… https://t.co/tsOT8hOSFG 13 minutes ago

Jenny_IDLYITW

Jenny @LibertyRalston @stillgray He told me to unfollow him if I have any sort of aversion to Chrissy Teigen (John Legend… https://t.co/akII9brevP 23 minutes ago

MariaCantu54

Maria RT @HollywoodLife: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are keeping calm and enjoying the beach amid the coronavirus emergency https://t.co/Ugt2Z… 3 hours ago

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are keeping calm and enjoying the beach amid the coronavirus emergency… https://t.co/ZKsmzl7Z9C 3 hours ago

jlnation2020

JLNation John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Hit The Beach https://t.co/O1Zszr5dZB 4 hours ago

CelebsPics6

Celebs Pics John Legend and Chrissy Teigen OUt in NYC https://t.co/HihTgX3OGM https://t.co/8VrWoXLO9A 6 hours ago

livybrooke8

liv chrissy teigen and john legend are my actual life goals lolllllllll https://t.co/gSC5JxqwfM 6 hours ago

