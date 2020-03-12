John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Hit The Beach for Fun Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Monday, 16 March 2020 () John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are keeping their spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic! The happy couple took some time away from home to take in some fresh outside air by hitting the beach together on Sunday afternoon (March 15) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend John and Chrissy [...]
She got it from her momma. Chrissy Teigen has created quite the "mini-me" in her daughter, Luna. The irresistibly cute girl is already on her own path to modeling fame, judging by her outspoken personality and Chrissy's hilarious Instagram captions.