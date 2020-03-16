Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Usher and More Join Global Citizen to Support WHO Coronavirus Campaign

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Usher and More Join Global Citizen to Support WHO Coronavirus Campaign

Billboard.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more singers are using their voices for good by advocating for Global Citizen's latest campaign to support WHO's Solidarity Response Fund regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ariana Grande shares 'We cannot take the coronavirus pandemic lightly'

Ariana Grande shares 'We cannot take the coronavirus pandemic lightly' 00:46

 Ariana Grande is urging fans not to "turn a blind eye" to government and medical officials' social distancing advice during the coronavirus pandemic, insisting ignoring the information is "incredibly dangerous and selfish".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Urge Fans to Take Coronavirus Seriously | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Urge Fans to Take Coronavirus Seriously | Billboard News

Pop stars use their social media platforms to motivate fans to not only take care of themselves, but to look out for others by isolating themselves amid the spread of Coronavirus.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:52Published
Ariana Grande asks fans to take coronavirus pandemic more seriously [Video]

Ariana Grande asks fans to take coronavirus pandemic more seriously

Ariana Grande wants her fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously and help pass a bill to give people financial support.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato Wears Mask & Gloves While Stocking Up on Groceries Amid Coronavirus Fears

Demi Lovato isn’t taking any chances when it comes to her health amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 27-year-old “I Love Me” singer stepped out in a black...
Just Jared

Demi Lovato Steps Out Wearing a Mask & Gloves Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Demi Lovato wears a mask and gloves while stepping out on Sunday afternoon (March 15) in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old “I Love Me” singer was joined by a few...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.