Amy Adams Joins Instagram for a Good Cause

E! Online Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Welcome to Instagram, Amy Adams! The 45-year-old actress joined the social network on Monday to help promote a good cause. "Hi Instagram!" the Enchanted star wrote...
Amy Adams Finally Joins Instagram to Announce Great Cause with Jennifer Garner

Amy Adams has finally joined Instagram…and it’s to announce a great cause! “I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country...
Just Jared

