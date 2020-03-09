Global  

WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Press Briefing

The White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing from the White House on Monday, where they will address the government's ongoing attempts to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
 A day before the Wall Street markets open up, the Federal Reserve reduced the interest rate to zero in an attempt to protect the American economy.

U.S. airlines seek $50bln government bailout [Video]

U.S. airlines seek $50bln government bailout

Major airlines sought a U.S. government bailout of more than $50 billion as the White House urgently worked on drafting a financial assistance package in the wake of the steep falloff in travel caused..

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz staying apart as they're tested for coronavirus [Video]

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz staying apart as they're tested for coronavirus

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are staying apart from each other as they await the results of their coronavirus tests. The supermodel left fans concerned earlier this week when she had to leave..

White House coronavirus task force issues 15-day nationwide guidelines to slow spread of virus

WATCH LIVE: Trump To Speak About Coronavirus On Day Markets Dive

Trump held a meeting of his White House coronavirus task force on a day the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2,020 points, or 7.8%
DapperJ

Jerrell Leeper RT @WTOP: WATCH LIVE: We're standing by for the White House's coronavirus task force update on the outbreak response this afternoon, which… 55 seconds ago

SheriVanhoose

SouthSide Trxie RT @TRUreporting: Streaming Today At 3pm EST. All Eyes On POTUS! RETWEET THIS FRENS! TRUreporting Live Call-In-Show Press Briefing From… 3 minutes ago

abc7breaking

KVIA ABC-7 News RT @ErikElkenKVIA: New #coronavirus nationwide guidelines: -- avoid gatherings of more than 10 people -- cancel discretionary travel -- avo… 4 minutes ago

ErikElkenKVIA

Erik Elken KVIA ABC-7 New #coronavirus nationwide guidelines: -- avoid gatherings of more than 10 people -- cancel discretionary travel -… https://t.co/eykSJBHgTd 4 minutes ago

Dodgeman2ever

TRUMP. GAB ! Dodgeman2ever(Oanständig) RT @warrenwarmachi1: 🔴LIVE: Trump URGENT White House Press Conference from the Briefing Room https://t.co/RY2JP4FGkM via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

LODRoadWarriors

Midwest Yeti RT @CBSNews: WATCH LIVE: President Trump and White House task force gives updates on coronavirus response, as states nationwide announce mo… 6 minutes ago

queeneleanorj

Queen Eleanor RT @ABC7Chicago: BREAKING: Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people: President Trump https://t.co/HCxHyLFyjo 6 minutes ago

misstyleshia

Tyleshia QUEEN SunShine Robinson RT @ActionNewsNow: The White House is urging all older Americans and those with underlying health conditions to stay home and away from oth… 8 minutes ago

