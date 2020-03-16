Idris Elba & Sophie Trudeau Posed for a Photo Last Week, Now Both Have Coronavirus

MiissB RT @theprovince: Idris Elba says he was exposed to coronavirus on the day he hugged Sophie Gregoire Trudeau https://t.co/5UNwYJUhCo 2 minutes ago Philip Hughes RT @ezralevant: How is it possible that Sophie Trudeau infected Idris Elba, but not her own husband, Justin Trudeau? https://t.co/mMHsnJuofJ 2 minutes ago mdawson RT @DebTood: Idris Elba hints he caught coronavirus from Justin Trudeau's wife https://t.co/Mx91T2OURC 12 minutes ago Debicita🇨🇦🙋‍♀️🌎🇨🇱 Idris Elba hints he caught coronavirus from Justin Trudeau's wife https://t.co/Mx91T2OURC 13 minutes ago T Motz RT @ezralevant: How is it possible that Sophie Trudeau infected Idris Elba, but not her own husband, Justin Trudeau? 17 minutes ago brock knuffman RT @AllThySons01: You know what they say. You Never Go Back Sorry, #TrudeauBlackFace https://t.co/RjOE4kvWE4 17 minutes ago Kelli McLellan @Markgsparrow Sharing with other how to spread the virus to other 🇨🇦 by NOT self isolating??? Sophie Trudeau Idris… https://t.co/r9vTypXDso 23 minutes ago FedUpCdn So l gather #TrudeauMustGo hasn’t gotten any hugs lately,at least not from Sophie or he would be sick!Instead he hi… https://t.co/yOZYGNtwq8 26 minutes ago