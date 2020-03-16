Idris Elba & Sophie Trudeau Posed for a Photo Last Week, Now Both Have Coronavirus
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Idris Elba has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with someone who also tested positive – and fans might have figured out who it is. Back on Wednesday (March 4), the 47-year-old actor attended a WE Day UK event alongside Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s wife Sophie – who also [...]
Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis The actor took to Twitter to share the news on Monday. Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Elba now joins Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as prominent celebrities who have self-isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.