Jordan Pendel RT @Variety: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Postpones Next Three Shows Because of Coronavirus https://t.co/GIYFHBuhV5 6 hours ago Def Pen 'Saturday Night Live' Postpones Next Three Shows https://t.co/5SDRa2hRoU https://t.co/K634DIzdim 9 hours ago Go 96.3 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Postpones Next Three Shows Because of Coronavirus https://t.co/iM90L24Yca https://t.co/ZuG0QsIIvu 10 hours ago Insureteck Saturday Night Live Postpones Next Three Episodes Due to Coronavirus If you are the kind of person who tends to sch… https://t.co/H6WwBRvvu5 20 hours ago Jacob Brown Saturday Night Live Postpones Next Three Shows Because of Coronavirus – Variety https://t.co/yQMq0TF9nB 21 hours ago 𐂂JIEW #DUALIPA Saturday Night Live Postpones Next Three Shows Because of Coronavirus – Variety https://t.co/DIHGl8ueAY 22 hours ago Todd Hedrick #SaturdayNightLive Postpones Next Three Shows Because of Coronavirus https://t.co/aBhojDjoXy via @variety 1 day ago D.K.R. Boyd Saturday Night Live Postpones Next Three Shows Because of Coronavirus – Variety https://t.co/cLdHDtlkxn 1 day ago