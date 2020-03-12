Global  

'Saturday Night Live' Postpones Next Three Shows Because of Coronavirus

Just Jared Monday, 16 March 2020
Saturday Night Live is going on a hiatus. The next three shows of SNL have reportedly been postponed because of the coronavirus, a source shared with Variety. SNL was set to return on Saturday, March 28 with host John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa, but since it films in front of a live audience [...]
News video: UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus

UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus 01:35

 UFC Postpones Next Three Events Due to Coronavirus UFC Fight Night events on March 21, March 28 and April 11 were all postponed on Monday. UFC President Dana White emailed his entire staff with the decision. Dana White, email message Dana White, email message UFC has also closed its executive offices...

'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the show will shut down for three weeks. The show was set for a March 28 return with actor John Krasinski as..

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the show will shut down for three weeks. The show was set for a March 28 return with actor John Krasinski as host..

‘Saturday Night Live’ Suspends Next Three Shows Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The NBC staple had been set to air its next episode on March 28.
Coronavirus: LPGA postpones next three tournaments including season's first major

The next three tournaments on the LPGA Tour - including the first major of the year - are postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
