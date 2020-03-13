Global  

Celebs Slam Trump for Calling Coronavirus a 'Chinese Virus'

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Celebrities are speaking out with harsh criticism of Donald Trump after referred to coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus” in a new tweet about the pandemic. People all over social media are calling the president racist for his words. “The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected [...]
News video: Trump Tests Negative For The Corona Virus

Trump Tests Negative For The Corona Virus 00:32

 President Donald Trump’s doctor said he tested negative for the coronavirus. Now Trump is extending a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to stop the corona virus from spreading. Trump was tested because he met with a Brazilian delegation where one member was tested positive. According to Reuters,...

