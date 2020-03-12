Universal Pictures will make movies available at home and in theaters on the same day

Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal, will make its movies available at home on the same day they are released in theaters worldwide, beginning with the DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" - which opens in the United States on April 10.



