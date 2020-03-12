Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus treatment - People magazine

Global  

Reuters India Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have left a hospital in Australia's Queensland state five days after testing positive for the coronavirus, People magazine reported on Monday.
