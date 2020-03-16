Global  

One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus Outbreak: Idris Elba and GOT star Kristofer Hivju test positive

Coronavirus Outbreak: Idris Elba and GOT star Kristofer Hivju test positive

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Actor Idris Elba on Monday (local time) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I am...
News video: Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis 00:49

 Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis The actor took to Twitter to share the news on Monday. Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Elba now joins Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as prominent celebrities who have self-isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.

Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus tests positive for coronavirus, but will take a second test to confirm the first.

Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News [Video]

Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News

Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus, 'The Witcher' and 'Cinderella' are among new production shutdowns and NBCUniversal breaks the theatrical window and will make movies available on demand..

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju, who starred as Tormund Giantsbane on "Game of Thrones," revealed on Instagram on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. 
FOXNews.com

Coronavirus: 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive

The actor revealed that he is self-quarantining with his family.
Khaleej Times

