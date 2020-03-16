Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Captain America Chris Evans Calls Out President Donald Trump Over Coronavirus Response

Captain America Chris Evans Calls Out President Donald Trump Over Coronavirus Response

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Chris Evans slammed Donald Trump‘s response to the Coronavirus pandemic – Just Jared Hilary Duff is calling “millennial a–holes” – Find out why! – TooFab Rita Ora is continuing her song promo despite the Coronavirus outbreak – Just Jared A TikToker is under fire for trying to make this a challenge – TooFab Brad Pitt [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump, Cuomo feud on Twitter over coronavirus response

Trump, Cuomo feud on Twitter over coronavirus response 01:56

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had to "do more" to combat the coronavirus, after the Democratic governor criticized the Trump administration's response to the outbreak. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

More Than 4,600 Coronavirus Cases Now Across The U.S. [Video]

More Than 4,600 Coronavirus Cases Now Across The U.S.

Health officials say there are now at least 4,600 positive coronavirus cases in the U.S., including 85 deaths. This as President Trump issued more stringent guidelines. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19 [Video]

Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19

The Trump administration’s coronavirus task force has announced strict new guidelines in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Evans Slams Donald Trump's Coronavirus Response

Chris Evans is slamming the President, Donald Trump, after his press conference on Sunday (March 15) about Coronavirus aka COVID-19. During the press conference,...
Just Jared

Chris Evans criticizes Donald Trump for coronavirus handling

Chris Evans criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus as well as his demeanor at a recent press conference. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

flaminhotcevans

𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐬 ♡‘𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐬 RT @flaminhotcevans: chris evans on the set of captain america: the first avenger (2011) https://t.co/FJLqtgCRXn 3 minutes ago

patrickdbrennan

Patrick Brennan @RealPattyWap I watched Captain America The Winter Soldier tonight and you’re right in your Chris Evans thirst he i… https://t.co/YAr3lXFX6s 3 minutes ago

kimmwaters4

kim waters RT @sistronk: Aw shut the eff up. What an ignorant man.... Captain America star Chris Evans slams President Trump in tweet. Hey ⁦@ChrisEvan… 7 minutes ago

CW33433

Charles W - Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 RT @groth1945: Here’s a question for you Captain Einstein aka Captain America!The Magnitude of this PANDEMIC we have never seen before,no b… 8 minutes ago

CW33433

Charles W - Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 RT @groth1945: @realDonaldTrump !Captain America has no business lecturing anyone about leadership!Evans a Hollywooder living &working in m… 9 minutes ago

AddictedtoKCMO

Love KC RT @ProgressMama1: Chris Evans Rips Trump For Fleeing Press On Coronavirus: ‘America Wants Answers’ — The Captain America actor calls out t… 16 minutes ago

iChrislan

Chrislan Campiz Captain America, @ChrisEvans, just made me love him even more as he BLASTS Trump’s Response to the [Coronavirus] Ep… https://t.co/sAfNNCCzqX 17 minutes ago

ProgressMama1

ProgressiveMama Chris Evans Rips Trump For Fleeing Press On Coronavirus: ‘America Wants Answers’ — The Captain America actor calls… https://t.co/7ADHOvahFF 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.