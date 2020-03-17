Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Australia’s Splendour In The Grass Fest Takes Three-Month Pause Due to Coronavirus

Australia’s Splendour In The Grass Fest Takes Three-Month Pause Due to Coronavirus

Billboard.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Splendour in the Grass, Australia’s premier mid-winter music festival, is taking the unprecedented step of rescheduling its event to October, a full three months after the previously confirmed dates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reader_today

NewsTodayReader Australia’s Splendour In The Grass Fest Takes Three-Month Pause Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/ZUU9Y3erKi https://t.co/aP60eku76B 19 minutes ago

celebs3651

celebs365 Australia’s Splendour In The Grass Fest Takes Three-Month Pause Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/HbQuyvgVv9 https://t.co/cxvQmtlw0v 51 minutes ago

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Australia’s Splendour In The Grass Fest Takes Three-Month Pause Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/CkCYxjpnhb 1 hour ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Australia’s Splendour In The Grass Fest Takes Three-Month Pause Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/X9XLcMGaxn 1 hour ago

farther_go

GoFarther Australia’s Splendour In The Grass Fest Takes Three-Month Pause Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/Z9tWrgPS7t 1 hour ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Australia’s Splendour In The Grass Fest Takes Three-Month Pause Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/nfCjsfdHKC https://t.co/shlalqOKDY 1 hour ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 Australia’s Splendour In The Grass Fest Takes Three-Month Pause Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/FIaU7hGMAs https://t.co/PECIrgmO1X 2 hours ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Australia’s Splendour In The Grass Fest Takes Three-Month Pause Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/0sX92RFD7O… https://t.co/iF4JgPDCLB 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.